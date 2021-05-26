Cancel
Ohio State

Central Ohio hospitals continue to enforce mask mandate for patients, visitors

By Lydia Taylor
spectrumnews1.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Four central Ohio hospitals issued a joint statement Wednesday to reduce confusion surrounding mask mandates. While many places are loosening COVID-19 restrictions like baseball stadiums, amusement parks and more, masks will still be required for patients and visitors at Mount Carmel, OhioHealth, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital until further notice.

