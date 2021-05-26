Central Ohio hospitals continue to enforce mask mandate for patients, visitors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four central Ohio hospitals issued a joint statement Wednesday to reduce confusion surrounding mask mandates. While many places are loosening COVID-19 restrictions like baseball stadiums, amusement parks and more, masks will still be required for patients and visitors at Mount Carmel, OhioHealth, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital until further notice.spectrumnews1.com