A structure fire broke out last week in the industrial area along Elk Valley Road, it is the most recent of a string of fires in the area. Around 7:30 p.m. May 6, Crescent City firefighters responded to a report that a travel trailer had caught fire near the corner of Iowa Street and Elk Valley Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the trailer was parked next to a large propane tank, and between two warehouses, making it difficult to access and more threatening, said Bill Gillespie, chief of the Crescent City Fire Department.