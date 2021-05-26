Joint program pairs Ontario County inmates, shelter dogs
Victor-Farmington Rotarians recently learned about a joint initiative between the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Ontario County Humane Society. Jail and TAILS (Teaching Animals and Inmates Life Skills) pairs a volunteer inmate at the Ontario County Jail with a shelter dog for a six-week period, during which time they are responsible for the animal’s care and maintenance. The dog receives behavior and socialization training.www.mpnnow.com