Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario County, NY

Joint program pairs Ontario County inmates, shelter dogs

MPNnow
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor-Farmington Rotarians recently learned about a joint initiative between the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Ontario County Humane Society. Jail and TAILS (Teaching Animals and Inmates Life Skills) pairs a volunteer inmate at the Ontario County Jail with a shelter dog for a six-week period, during which time they are responsible for the animal’s care and maintenance. The dog receives behavior and socialization training.

www.mpnnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
Ontario County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#Shelter Dogs#Inmates#County Jail#County Sheriff#Animal Training#General Animal Care#Animal Grooming#Teaching Animals#Deputies Bill Martin#Adoption#Sheriff Kevin Henderson#Lt Aaron Morrell#Life Skills#Covid 19 Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Ontario County, NYMPNnow

Ontario County Public Health: 5 new COVID-19 cases Monday

HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting five new community-acquired COVID-19 cases but no new deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,287 Ontario County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 106 people have died. Of the five new cases, two are students. There are 100 COVID-19...
Canandaigua, NYMPNnow

BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 18, Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road, Canandaigua. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information. Barn Quilting Talk: 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 18, Little Lakes Community Center,...
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Farmington, NYMPNnow

Victor-Farmington Rotary presents law enforcement awards

Victor-Farmington Rotary Club recently honored Trooper Diane Caraballo, of New York State Police Troop E, and Deputy Ian Hall from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department for exemplary service to the local community as part of National Police Memorial Week. President John F. Kenney established May 15 as National Police Memorial...
Canandaigua, NYWHEC TV-10

Canandaigua Emergency Squad breaks ground on new headquarters

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The headquarters for the Canandaigua Emergency Squad is literally crumbling. That's why Thursday was a long time coming. The 911 volunteer service broke ground on a new 13,000 square-foot facility in Ontario County. The new base will have one large training room to host community safety...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

State Police searching for missing Clifton Springs man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— New York State Police are looking for a missing Ontario County man. Troopers say 22-year-old Jacob D. Gregory, from Clifton Springs, was last seen on Saturday. According to police, he has a history of not returning home if upset for various reasons. Gregory is an avid hiker...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Fatal fire at Italy trailer park

UPDATE: Yates County Sheriffs Deputies, Naples Fire Dept., Middlesex Fire and Ambulance, Potter, Rushville, and Atlanta Fire Depts., Yates County OEM, Medic 55 and N.Y. State Police responded to 3 Sunnyside Estates trailer park for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The single occupant of the residence was Myron J. Worboys, 65, who succumbed to the smoke and flames. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Yates County Coroner. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.