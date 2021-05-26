Joint program pairs Ontario County inmates, shelter dogs

UPDATE: Yates County Sheriffs Deputies, Naples Fire Dept., Middlesex Fire and Ambulance, Potter, Rushville, and Atlanta Fire Depts., Yates County OEM, Medic 55 and N.Y. State Police responded to 3 Sunnyside Estates trailer park for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The single occupant of the residence was Myron J. Worboys, 65, who succumbed to the smoke and flames. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Yates County Coroner. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.