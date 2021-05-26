Ronald was born July 8, 1929 on a little farm, just west of Tiffin, Missouri to George Lawrence Hoffman and Bernice Loree Downs Hoffman. He grew up on farms in the El Dorado Springs and Stockton, Missouri areas where he attended a 1-room country school through the 8
Th grade in Cedar County. Ron graduated from High School in El Dorado Springs, Missouri in 1947. He then entered the US Navy in 1948 and in 1951 he switched and reentered military service for the US Air Force. Ronald retired with over 22 years of service in 1970 as a Senior Chief Master Sargent.eldoradospringsmo.com