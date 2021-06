Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.