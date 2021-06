Rising star Notaker continues to wow his growing fanbase with the release of “SMYL” and has gifted us with an offering of tunes as well!. One of the artists who has continued to ascend through the ranks of the scene at a rapid pace is Notaker. Riding the wave of some stunning releases prior to the pandemic, he took some time off to recenter himself over the past year but has returned with a vengeance in 2021. Kicking off the year with “Airlock” on mau5trap‘s WAFX, he then found a home among the Anjunafamily with “Stratus” landing on Anjunabeats Rising Vol. 3 before landing “Echelon” on The Vessel.