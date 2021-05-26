Cancel
Baseball

Rangers History Today: 'Wild Things' and Blooper Reels

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
 16 days ago
On this date in Texas Rangers history, Mitch Williams won his first game of the season, but it was only a prelude to the success he would have away from Arlington in the coming years.

On May 26, 1988, Williams came on in relief with two outs in the eighth inning to throw a four-out victory in an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Williams was trying to solidify himself as the Rangers’ full-time closer. And, in context, Williams — or, as Rangers fans nicknamed him, ‘Wild Thing’ — had the best season of his career with the Rangers.

He broke into the Major Leagues in 1986 with the Rangers, and while he didn’t rack up saves, he did rack up wins — eight each in 1986 and 1987. In 1988, the Rangers hoped Williams would grab hold of the closer role full-time, and he made 67 appearances. The Rangers only won 70 games, and Williams had just 18 saves.

Williams became a means to an end for the Rangers in the winter of 1988, as he was included in the deal to bring Rafael Palmeiro to Texas. But, with the Chicago Cubs, Williams began to flourish. He was a National League All-Star in 1989, making an NL-leading 89 appearances and saving 36 games.

After two seasons in Chicago, Williams ended up in Philadelphia, where he played from 1991-93 and served as the closer for the 1993 NL champion Phillies. He had a career-high 43 saves that season, but he also gave up Joe Carter’s World Series-winning home run.

Afterward, Williams found himself in Houston in 1994 and California in 1995, along with a brief stint in Kansas City in 1997, before his career ended with 192 saves in 11 seasons.

Also on this date ...

May 26, 1993: Jose Canseco played the part of a soccer player, as a fly ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Martinez hit Canseco on the head and bounced over the fence for a home run. It is considered one of the most recognized bloopers in Major League Baseball history.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

