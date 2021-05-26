Large nonprofits, private and public lands can take advantage of new climate benefits offered by the USDA

Final rule with request for comments. CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC73" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-21-0002" (FCIC) amends the Common Crop Insurance Regulations, Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions and Malting Barley Price and Quality Endorsement. For the Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, the intended effect of this action is to allow enterprise units by type for wheat, to clarify policy provisions for consistency with other crop provisions that offer coverage on both winter and spring-planted acreage of the crop. For the Malting Barley Price and Quality Endorsement, the intended effect is to remove and reserve this section. The changes will be effective for the 2022 and succeeding crop years.