Houston, TX

30 Gulf Coast area organizations awarded Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants

 15 days ago

Commissioners award 147 grants statewide totaling over $33.4 million & serving over 32,500 veterans. On May 13, 2021, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) awarded $33,430,000 in Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants to 147 organizations throughout the state. This is the highest number of grants and funding awarded in the 11-year history of the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program. In the Gulf Coast region, 30 organizations were awarded grants, listed below*. Additionally, 12 organizations awarded provide services statewide**.

