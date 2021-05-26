10,000 capacity COVID pilot festival to take place in June

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to the final easing of coronavirus restrictions in England, which had been planned for June 21.Scientists have become increasingly alarmed in recent weeks by a sharp rise in cases due to the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, that is now responsible for 96 per cent of new cases across England.And despite the much heralded success of the vaccine rollout, just half of all adults in England are not yet fully vaccinated with two doses of a jab.This will likely prompt the prime minister to delay scrapping restrictions for the...