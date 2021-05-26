10,000 capacity COVID pilot festival to take place in June
A 10,000 capacity COVID pilot festival will take place in the UK next month as part of the government's Events Research Programme. Last week, it was reported that Melvin Benn, MD of Festival Republic — the giant behind major gatherings including Leeds and Reading, Latitude and Electric Daisy Carnival in the UK — had announced plans to host a camping festival trial, and organisers have now confirmed the plan will go ahead at Donington Park from 18th to 20th June 2021, and "moshing is allowed".djmag.com