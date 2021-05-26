Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

10,000 capacity COVID pilot festival to take place in June

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
djmag.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10,000 capacity COVID pilot festival will take place in the UK next month as part of the government's Events Research Programme. Last week, it was reported that Melvin Benn, MD of Festival Republic — the giant behind major gatherings including Leeds and Reading, Latitude and Electric Daisy Carnival in the UK — had announced plans to host a camping festival trial, and organisers have now confirmed the plan will go ahead at Donington Park from 18th to 20th June 2021, and "moshing is allowed".

djmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Festival Republic#Download Festival#Camping#Covid#Downloadpilot#Event Research Programme#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Lifestyledjmag.com

Ibiza club pilot event to take place in Hard Rock Hotel this month

Ibiza's club pilot event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel on Friday 25th June, it has been confirmed. The venue's flagship party, Children of the 80s, will welcome 2000 of the island's key workers for a session aimed at testing COVID-19 protocols within nightlife and music settings ahead of clubs being allowed to return en masse.
WorldPosted by
Z94

Download Pilot Welcomes 10,000 Fans to First U.K. Festival Since Pandemic

Slowly but surely live shows are coming back as the world starts to open up after year-long pandemic lockdown. In the U.K., the first major festival event is taking place this weekend with the Download Pilot Festival, which allowed 10,000 fans to come camp out in Donington Park as part of a government program to research the return of live music events on a large scale.
Public HealthBBC

Download Pilot Festival: Rock and metal event returns post-Covid

The festival season is finally back - and so is the rain. As a dripping-wet Download gets under way, BBC News Online meets the hardy but happy ticket-holders. Having been cancelled twice due to Covid, the country's most popular rock and metal event - Download - was resurrected after the government gave organisers the go-ahead for it to be a test event.
Public Healthredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Download is ‘100% evidence’ festivals can take place safely, says organiser

The organiser of Download Festival says it is “100% evidence” that large-scale music events can take place safely amid the pandemic. Melvin Benn, managing director of the Festival Republic group, said he had seen an “extraordinary” level of compliance on site across the three-day festival, which has faced heavy rain and showers.
Public HealthBBC

Mosh pits and no masks at Download Festival pilot

It may be a smaller crowd of 10,000 people instead of the usual 100,000, but the Download Festival is taking place this weekend. The event is part of the government's live event trial seeing if large scale gatherings are possible. All those attending the Donington Park have been tested with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid rules: What restrictions will stay in place after 21 June?

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to the final easing of coronavirus restrictions in England, which had been planned for June 21.Scientists have become increasingly alarmed in recent weeks by a sharp rise in cases due to the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, that is now responsible for 96 per cent of new cases across England.And despite the much heralded success of the vaccine rollout, just half of all adults in England are not yet fully vaccinated with two doses of a jab.This will likely prompt the prime minister to delay scrapping restrictions for the...
zapgossip.com

The Download Festival pilot is ‘100 per cent evidence’ festivals can go ahead

The Download Festival pilot is “100 per cent” evidence that festivals can go ahead, the event’s organiser says. Melvin Benn, managing director of the Festival Republic group, has hailed the three-day government test event at Donington Park for the “level of compliance around testing and requirements”. A reduced capacity of...
CoronavirusAutosport Online

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Last week's announcement that the final stage of the government's roadmap out of lockdown had been delayed cast serious doubts over the viability of the event with Goodwood saying it would issue an update in due course about the 8-11 July extravaganza. The delayed easing of restrictions until at least...
Worldweraveyou.com

10,000 people with no masks or social distancing attend Download pilot festival in the UK

10,000 people dancing freely without masks or social distancing and embracing each other. This is the description of every raver’s dream nowadays, and recently it became a reality in the UK. But hold on, the rules haven’t changed yet, this was a pilot event. During the last weekend, Download Festival took place as a trial event, welcoming thousands of rock and metal fans. This was the first UK major camping festival since the world was hit by this pandemic and, reportedly, it happened without incident.
Public Healthmixmag.net

Festival pilot event hosts 10,000 attendees in England

10,000 people attended Download Festival at Derby's Donnington Park this past weekend, as the government continue to test the safety of large scale events. Data about the event is being collected by the government in order for them to decide how large-scale events should take place with lockdown easing set for July 19.
Worldplanetsixstring.com

Watch Official Video Highlights Of DOWNLOAD PILOT, U.K.'s First Post-COVID Festival

Official video highlights of Download Pilot, the 10,000-capacity, camping-only festival which took place June 18-20 on the hallowed grounds of Donington Park as part of the U.K. government’s scientific Events Research Programme, can be seen below. While festival goers did not have to be socially distanced or wear face coverings...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Download Festival: 10,000 fans turn up at Donington Park as pilot event gets underway

Music fans are turning up to Download Festival’s pilot event in their droves, as the gates open for a weekend at Donington Park. The test event is hosting 10,000 guests – compared to the main festival’s usual 111,000 – and is being headlined by Enter Shikari, Bullet For My Valentine, and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.Other acts on the lineup include Twin Atlantic, Creeper, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Skindred, Saint Agnes and Jamie Lenman.Guests must take a Covid-19 test before and after the festival, and provide proof of a negative result to gain entry. Early photos showed...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid, what Covid? 18,000 fans cricket fans party like it's 2019 at Edgbaston after Government allows ground to open with 70 percent capacity in 'pilot event' - despite warning the rest of England that June 21 Freedom Day hangs in the balance

Heat maps, 'human snakes' and negative lateral flow tests: The rules 18,000 cricket spectators have to follow at Edgbaston pilot event. There is no social distancing at Edgbaston, but the stadium is using a range of measures to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid. They include:. Nearly 20,000 unmasked...