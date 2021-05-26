Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New York venues permitted to reopen at full-capacity for fully vaccinated audiences

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
djmag.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York venues will be permitted to reopen at full-capacity, provided they are hosting a fully vaccinated audience, according to an announcement by New York City governor Andrew Cuomo. Large venues including Madison Square Garden have confirmed reopening plans will offer tickets only to those who have received full vaccinations....

djmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Brooklyn Nets#New York Rangers#Basketball#Nba Playoffs#Radio City Music Hall#Iq Magazine#Excelsior Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Foo Fighters: Former fans ‘throw albums in bin’ after band announce ‘no vaccine, no gig’ policy

A small group of Foo Fighters fans are throwing a tantrum after the band announced a gig exclusively for those who are fully vaccinated.On Tuesday (8 June), the rock group announced that they will play New York’s Madison Square Garden on 20 June for fans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Fans must have received their second dose at least 14 days before the concert takes place, as the event will be mask-free.The band confirmed that children under the age of 16 will be allowed to present a negative Covid test in lieu of receiving their vaccination.The news was...
HealthWRGB

New York's next vaccination incentive: A full week of free rides

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s latest vaccine incentive begins Tuesday. Anyone who receives their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at any provider in New York State between June 15 and July 14 and presents proof of vaccination at a participating transportation redemption center no later than July 14 will receive an unlimited seven-day public transportation pass for a participating provider's transit network.
Syracuse, NYPress-Republican

Cuomo announces State Fair to reopen at full capacity

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced that the 2021 New York State Fair, an end-of-summer celebration at the New York State Fairgrounds from August 20 to September 6 in Syracuse, will increase capacity to 100 percent and reopen many popular buildings with additional vendors, given the significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19, according to a press release.
New York City, NYPosted by
Millionacres

New York Moves Up Reopening Plans as Vaccination Rates Climb

FREE - Guide To Real Estate Investing. Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
New York City, NYthebharatexpressnews.com

Foo Fighters set to rock MSG at first full capacity show in New York City since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted

NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – Sunday night marked a milestone in the reopening of New York. Madison Square Garden was scheduled to once again welcome fans at full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of vaccinated people gathered to watch the Foo Fighters take the stage, TBEN’s Cory James reported.
PoliticsThe Quietus

New York Further Relaxes Entry Rules For Music Venues

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be needed to gain entry to smaller venues. New York nightclubs and other music venues with a capacity of 5,000 and under will no longer be required to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from attendees on entry.
California StateNBC San Diego

First Weekend California Nightclubs Reopen At Full Capacity

This weekend is the first since California’s reopening on Tuesday that people are out and about in a big way -- Getting back to their favorite bars, clubs and other nightlife activities without tier systems or any Covid-related restrictions. The last time Parq nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter was open...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Reopening New York: Restrictions are ending, but the vaccination push is still underway

, marked more than 14 months since New York shut down and sealed itself off from normal life, in a valiant effort to beat back what was then a still-novel coronavirus. It also marked the day the death toll of COVID in the U.S. surpassed 600,000. But June 15 marked yet another important milestone — the day more than 70% of adult New Yorker have received at least one dose ...
Healthkrwg.org

With 60% Vaccination Rate By Thursday, New Mexico Will Fully Reopen Economy July 1

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials urge New Mexicans to help reach 60% vaccination rate by June 17th so that New Mexico can open its economy fully without any limitations by July 1st. New Mexico is only 40,810 vaccines away from meeting this goal. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. All New Mexicans 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. State health officials have added numerous vaccination events around the state to assist in reaching this goal. Go to vaccinenm.org and schedule your vaccine today. Once you have been vaccinated, go to vax2themaxnm.org to opt-in to the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes. The Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes is a statewide vaccination incentive program that will make available $10 million in total prize money to New Mexicans who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. Other prizes and awards will also be awarded throughout the summer. The first drawing is set for Friday, June 18th. Four winners will each receive $250,000, one winner per region. For further details on the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes, go to vax 2themax nm.org.
HomelessPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Governor Cuomo Gives a Warning to New York State Residents

Last Tuesday, June 15th, most state-mandated restrictions in New York State were lifted as life gets back to looking normal around the country. Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo made a few announcements at a press conference. One of them is New York's State of Emergency, which was implemented on March 7th, 2020, will expire this Thursday. It will not be renewed.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

New York reopens

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lifted most remaining pandemic restrictions. However, mask-wearing is still required in schools , public transit, large venues, homeless shelters, hospitals, nursing homes, jails, and prisons.
Niagara Falls, NYBuffalo News

Cuomo: With 70% vaccinated, New York State reopens, gets 'back to living'

New York State is reopening from most Covid-19 restrictions, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday afternoon. The governor said that more than 70% of New York State adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine, meeting a threshold he set last week that would trigger an easing of most of the state's restrictions that have been in place during the 15-month pandemic.