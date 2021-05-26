New York venues permitted to reopen at full-capacity for fully vaccinated audiences

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials urge New Mexicans to help reach 60% vaccination rate by June 17th so that New Mexico can open its economy fully without any limitations by July 1st. New Mexico is only 40,810 vaccines away from meeting this goal. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. All New Mexicans 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. State health officials have added numerous vaccination events around the state to assist in reaching this goal. Go to vaccinenm.org and schedule your vaccine today. Once you have been vaccinated, go to vax2themaxnm.org to opt-in to the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes. The Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes is a statewide vaccination incentive program that will make available $10 million in total prize money to New Mexicans who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. Other prizes and awards will also be awarded throughout the summer. The first drawing is set for Friday, June 18th. Four winners will each receive $250,000, one winner per region. For further details on the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes, go to vax 2themax nm.org.