THIS country should have a national holiday to honor Native Americans and I, with Indian blood running through my veins, propose June 26. On that day in 1876, Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull led the Lakota Sioux people to a great victory over George Armstrong Custer and the 7th Cavalry during the Battle of Little Big Horn. It was a glorious day for the Sioux and all tribes, a victory over the white eyes who came to steal the land and kill the Indians. It should be remembered for all time and commemorated annually.