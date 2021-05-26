Busch Gardens Kids' Weekends sweepstakes
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — for a chance to win tickets and join all your favoriteSesame Street® friends for a fun-filled celebration during Busch Gardens’ Kids Weekends. Families can enjoy exclusive activities every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including dance parties, games, Storytime, crafts and an ALL-NEW flower maze. Kids are also invited to create art for the park’s Sunny Days Mural. Experience a first coaster ride on Grover’s Alpine Express, sing along to Let’s Play Together and snap a family photo in 1-2-3 Smile with Me! The event takes place at the park’s Sesame Street® Forest of Fun™ with different themes and featured Sesame Street® characters each weekend, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from June 4-20, 2021.www.13newsnow.com