AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Another judge has recused themselves from the case to split Columbia County from the Augusta Judicial Circuit. On June 15, Burke County filed a motion to have Judge Tusan recuse herself because of a conflict of interest involving the state Attorney General's Office. After reviewing all the facts of the case, Judge James Blanchard determined that the case could not be overseen by any judge in the Tenth District and referred the case to the Eighth District.