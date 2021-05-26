Cancel
Action platformer Berserk Boy announced for Switch, features music by Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Sugar and BerserkBoy Games today announced that Berserk Boy, a retro-inspired 2D action platformer with music from Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes, is on the way to Switch. A release is planned for Q4 2022. Here’s an overview of the project, along with a trailer:. In the distant future…...

nintendoeverything.com
