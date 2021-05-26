Action platformer Berserk Boy announced for Switch, features music by Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes

If there’s one thing most people want when they play a Sonic title, it’s good performance. Recent listings for Sonic Colors Ultimate meanwhile suggest that the Switch version may end up lagging behind its PS4 and Xbox One companions. The official listing across multiple retailers for the title on PS4 and Xbox One mention 4K which makes sense as that’s not an available feature on Switch, but also reference that those two systems in particular will also be running it at 60FPS. This isn’t a solid confirmation, but it seems to imply that Sonic made be lagging behind in his smooth gameplay for those who want the portable option. For anyone who played on Wii and didn’t mind the framerate this isn’t likely to be an issue as that release also ran at 30FPS. Hopefully we’ll have official word on this soon, but for now it seems likely that 30FPS will in fact be the case for Switch players.