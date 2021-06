I met Fred in 2012. He had a giant striped face, matted fur, and was as thin as a rail. He sat at the bottom of the front porch stairs but quickly darted under the orange tree when I came out. Well, you can imagine what happened next: as cat lovers, whenever we see a stray or feral, we begin worrying about them – whether they’re hungry, where they’re going to go, whether they’ll be warm enough, whether they’ll come back, whether they need to be trapped and fixed, and then the predominant thought…I already have x amount of cats! Worries aside, I put out some food and a bowl of fresh water.