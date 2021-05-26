Countywide voluntary burn ban issued for all parts of Marion County

A countywide voluntary burn ban has been issued for Marion County due to the lack of rain and high wildfire danger. The voluntary ban affects all of Marion County. The voluntary burn ban urges residents to cease all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Division of Forestry, as well as the use of any fireworks, sparklers, flares, or other pyrotechnic devices except for permitted public displays. Campfires may be permitted within designated recreational areas only, pursuant to applicable regulations and guidelines.