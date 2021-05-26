Clayton Kershaw: There Was a Little Bit of Closure Last Night in Houston

Los Angeles Dodgers P Clayton Kershaw joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. He talks about the atmosphere in Houston as he returned for the first time since their 2017 World Series loss and was pleasantly surprised to see so many Dodgers fans there. He says winning it all last year takes a little bit of the sting out of losing. He addresses the spate of no-hitters around the league and why he thinks it is happening. They talk shop as Kershaw talks in detail about his mind-set and pitching around the league. And he weighs in on playing pro sports in the same town with his high school buddy Matt Stafford.