Phaedra Parks is asking the public for help after saying two men broke into her car. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted an Instagram photo of herself standing next to her car with a broken window. "They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment, which was empty, and he took the gold glitter backpack @porsha4real gave to me for my birthday, which had my Canon camera in it with my sons recent graduation pictures on the memory card,” she captioned the picture.