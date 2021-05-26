Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Speaks Out On Fatal Arrest Of Ronald Greene

It took two years for Louisiana State Police to release the body cam footage of the May 10, 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, which only went viral after the disturbing video was obtained by the Associated Press. But now Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is speaking out. "I wouldn't have...

Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Friday, May 7

Four Democrats and one Republican have signed up to run for the open District 7 seat in the Louisiana Senate. Former officeholder Troy Carter won a special election to Congress after incumbent Cedric Richmond stepped down to join President Joe Biden’s administration. Three Democratic state representatives – Gary Carter Jr....
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s COVID-19 mask guidance

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that based on the recommendations by the CDC and in consultation with the Louisiana Dept. of Health, those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors except in certain situations including educational facilities, public transit, correctional settings, and health care facilities as regulated by LDH. This is in addition to recent guidance that also eased restrictions on masks outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated. Businesses may decide whether to continue requiring patrons to wear masks and are not limited by the revised proclamation. Further, local governments will continue to be able to make decisions to have further restrictions, including face-covering requirements, in place, according to a release from the Gov.'s Office.
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Former Gov. Buddy Roemer

BATON ROUGE — This morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of former Gov. Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III who served as Louisiana’s 52nd governor from 1988-1992. “From the fields of Scopena to the halls of Congress and then the Governor’s Mansion, Buddy Roemer proudly...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WJCT News

Louisiana's Governor Wants The Oil And Gas State To Go Carbon Neutral

It may be the most surprising addition to the growing number of states setting aggressive climate goals. Louisiana's economy has long relied on the production of oil, gas and petrochemicals. But in a major shift, officials are looking to dramatically reduce the fossil fuel emissions that disproportionately ravage the state with powerful hurricanes, intense floods, rising seas and extreme heat.
Harvey, LAplaqueminesgazette.com

Gov. Edwards speaks at 34th Westbank Governor's luncheon

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards addressed the 34th Westbank Governor's luncheon Friday in Harvey, commenting it was his first outing in a large gathering without a mask in 14 months as recent CDC guidelines have changed permitting such events. Edwards addressed a number of topics affecting the state and the region, mentioning his recent visit to the US Senate to testify in favor of oil leasing in the Gulf of Mexico which is vital to the state. The event is hosted by several Westbank business organizations and is a fundraiser for Cafe Hope generating $10,100 this year. From left are Tim Schotsch, Immediate Past Chair of the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry; Rachel Shields, President of the Algiers Economic Development Association; Rob Hopkins, President of the Westbank Business and Industry Association; Gov. Edwards; Luis Arocha, Executive Director of Cafe' Hope; event organizer and State Representative Joe Marino; and Donna Austin, Jefferson Chamber Incoming Chair.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

Video: Ronald Greene ordered facedown in deadly arrest

NEW ORLEANS — Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press. And the long-secret autopsy...
New Orleans, LAwwno.org

Gov. Edwards Heads To D.C. To Lobby For Oil And Gas

Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, D.C., this week to testify on behalf of the oil and gas industry. The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is holding a hearing on off-shore energy development Thursday morning. Edwards is one of the witnesses scheduled to speak before the committee.
Louisiana StateAlbany Herald

Here's what we know about Ronald Greene's death in Louisiana

New evidence in the death of Ronald Greene provides more questions than answers surrounding his death in 2019 after a pursuit by Louisiana State Police (LSP). Video obtained by and published by the Associated Press Wednesday now offers a different view of what police say happened to Greene before he died.
Louisiana Statelouisiana.gov

Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. The Children’s Cabinet serves as the governing body for the State of Louisiana responsible for coordinating funding and programmatic services at the state and local level, related to children and their families. It consists of the cabinet secretary of each state department and is chaired by the executive director of the Children’s Cabinet, who is appointed by the governor.