Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Speaks Out On Fatal Arrest Of Ronald Greene

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that based on the recommendations by the CDC and in consultation with the Louisiana Dept. of Health, those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors except in certain situations including educational facilities, public transit, correctional settings, and health care facilities as regulated by LDH. This is in addition to recent guidance that also eased restrictions on masks outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated. Businesses may decide whether to continue requiring patrons to wear masks and are not limited by the revised proclamation. Further, local governments will continue to be able to make decisions to have further restrictions, including face-covering requirements, in place, according to a release from the Gov.'s Office.