“Endangered Species” Interview: Action, Thrills, and Wildlife Preservation

nbcpalmsprings.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Winchester is the uptight dad Jack and Michael Johnson is his son Noah in M.J. Bassett’s “Endangered Species.” Here’s the full synopsis:. Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s “Billions”) this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

nbcpalmsprings.com
