“Endangered Species” Interview: Action, Thrills, and Wildlife Preservation

It has been a hallmark in the recent shorts of James Latimer to translate the swirl of emotions that one experiences in practicing their art into something all audiences can feel when their actions are expressions. An Englishman who has immersed himself in Japanese culture, he has taken it upon himself to collapse the distance between the some of the latter country’s most beautiful traditions and the rest of the world with films such as “Butoh Dance” and “Lady Samurai,” where movement becomes a form of language anyone can understand.