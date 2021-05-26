Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Tamir Rice’s Mother Tells Ohio Supreme Court Policeman Who Killed Him Should Not Be Reinstated

By Madison J. Gray
BET
BET
 15 days ago
A brief filed to the Ohio Supreme Court by lawyers for the mother of police shooting victim Tamir Rice, seeks to bar the policeman who shot him from becoming an officer again. The policeman, Timothy Loehmann, who was fired in 2017 when it was discovered he lied on his job application, is seeking to be reinstated with the backing of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, which says he was wrongfully terminated. A Cuyahoga County, Ohio judge ruled in December 2019 that the firing was justified. Loehman appealed that decision, but the appellate court upheld that ruling. Now the case has reached the state’s highest court.

Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
BET

Three Columbus Police Officers Face Charges Stemming From 2020 Protests

Three Columbus, Ohio police officers, including a training sergeant who was a member of the city’s Community Safety Advisory Commision, are facing misdemeanor charges stemming from their alleged actions during protests that happened last summer. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the officers slated to be charged are Officer Traci Shaw,...
Florida StatePosted by
BET

Son Of Former Florida State Sen. Daphne Campbell Fatally Shot

Jason Dwayne Campbell, the son of former Florida state Senator Daphne Campbell, was found shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in North Miami-Dade County. On June 2, Campbell broke the tragic news on Facebook, writing, “I did not know a mother should bury a child...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland FBI requests help in identifying 4 suspects in 9 recent carjackings

(CLEVELAND) The Cleveland Division of the FBI released photos on Monday of four suspects wanted in connection with at least nine recent Northeast Ohio carjackings. Per Cleveland.com, the bureau and six local police departments are working to identify the four men pictured in what appears to be a convenience store. A news release accused them of stealing at least nine cars in the region since April 28, with the publication reporting a surge of eight carjackings between May 12 and Monday.
Cuyahoga County, OHideastream.org

Cuyahoga County Jail Begins Offering COVID-19 Vaccines To All Prisoners

MetroHealth started voluntary coronavirus vaccinations for everyone at Cuyahoga County Jail Monday. Just 105 of the approximately 1400 people held at the county jail are currently fully vaccinated. But when MetroHealth offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in two housing pods at the jail Monday, everyone accepted it on the first day, said Warden Michelle Henry.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

US Marshals offers reward for help finding wanted fugitive accused of killing two people sitting in their car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive. Donta Dixon is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.
Ohio Statekshb.com

Group bikes 330 miles across Ohio to highlight growing gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re biking 330 miles across the state of Ohio, it’s important to stay on track. “You can’t lose sight of what you’re doing it for,” said Calvin Love. But for Love, the organizer of the bike-a-thon and owner of Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid, it’s...