Tamir Rice’s Mother Tells Ohio Supreme Court Policeman Who Killed Him Should Not Be Reinstated

A brief filed to the Ohio Supreme Court by lawyers for the mother of police shooting victim Tamir Rice, seeks to bar the policeman who shot him from becoming an officer again. The policeman, Timothy Loehmann, who was fired in 2017 when it was discovered he lied on his job application, is seeking to be reinstated with the backing of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, which says he was wrongfully terminated. A Cuyahoga County, Ohio judge ruled in December 2019 that the firing was justified. Loehman appealed that decision, but the appellate court upheld that ruling. Now the case has reached the state’s highest court.