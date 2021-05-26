Cancel
It’s No Longer Goodbye Forever If Your Luggage Is Lost or Stolen

By Chris Rovzar
Bloomberg
 15 days ago

When Apple Inc. premiered its iPhone in 2007, it wasn’t inventing the cellular phone or even the smartphone. But the company revolutionized communication with a product that’s since been improved by leaps and bounds. Likewise, with its AirTag location tracker (starting at $29), the $2 trillion tech giant hasn’t created a category; it’s rethought an existing item to outpace its competitors in convenience and attractiveness. Nestled into an Hermès leather key ring ($349) or luggage tag ($449, as shown), the circular metal disk becomes a stylish bangle that’s startlingly useful in its simplicity and ability to reconnect lost or stolen objects, such as a suitcase, a golf bag, or even a car.

www.bloomberg.com
