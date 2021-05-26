Cancel
Thomas County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY At 1122 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Levant, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 1106 AM CDT, ping pong ball sized hail was measured in Brewster. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 50. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
State
Kansas State
County
Thomas County, KS
City
Brewster, KS
City
Levant, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Interstate 70
