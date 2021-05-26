Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features franchises celebrating their 35th anniversary in this spirit event

By Nadine Dornieden
imore.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate is a cross-over party game featuring characters from all across gaming. Nintendo has announced a spirit event featuring characters from The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Castlevania, Kid Icarus and Dragon Quest to celebrate their 35th anniversaries. The spirit event will begin on May 28, 2021 and...

www.imore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Nintendo#Franchises#The Legend Of Zelda#Nintendo Games#Dragon Quest#Castlevania#Kid Icarus#Nintendo Of Europe#Metroid#The Nintendo Switch#Zelda 35th Anniversary#Skyward Sword Hd#E3#Gaming#The Game#Stages#Nintendoeurope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo
Related
FIFAthewestonforum.com

Nintendo brings Splatoon 2 and Smash Bros. To high school

Nintendo announces a partnership with PlayVS: High school students can soon compete in Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It should be ready in fall: High school students in the USA and Canada will soon be able to compete in Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo has a partnership with PlayVS Advertise. The organization is already responsible for many amateur tournaments held between different high schools. Thus, the two matches will become a “college” electronic sport. Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League, FIFA, Madden, Smite and League of Legends are part of PlayVS.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream

In celebration of Dragon Quest day on May 27 as well as the series’ 35th anniversary, Square Enix is hosting a special broadcast to showcase all of the latest information pertaining to the franchise. It will begin at 8:30 PM PT / 11:30 PM ET / 4:30 AM in the UK / 5:30 AM in Europe. The presentation will feature live English interpretation from Japanese for the very first time.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Nintendo partners with PlayVS to make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 officially recognized varsity athletics at participating high schools across the US and Canada

Nintendo has teamed up with playvs to bring competitive fun to high school varsity athletics across the U.S. and Canada. Read on below to learn more:. Nintendo partners with playvs to bring competitive fun to high school varsity athletics across the U.S. and Canada. Nintendo and PlayVS today announced a...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Valorant celebrates year one anniversary with numerous events

Since Valorant launched one year ago, over a billion matches of the hero-based tactical shooter have been played. Roughly 14 million players sign in to play the game every month as well. Those numbers are staggering. And only going to rise with Valorant Mobile. To thank fans for their support and celebrate the year one anniversary of Valorant, Riot has events planned throughout June.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity spirits return permanently to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Since its release in December 2018, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been regularly updating its collection of Spirits with characters from new games and holding timed events in-game to collect them. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity saw a new set of spirits added in Smash for its release as part of a timed event, but now they’re here to stay as a regular part of the game’s rotating stock.
Video GamesIGN

Smash Bros. Creator Isn't Retiring from Game Development

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, is not retiring from game development – but he will be quitting his weekly Famitsu column after 18 years. Yesterday, translations of Sakurai's comments from his latest column seemed to suggest that the game director was considering early retirement. IGN had the column independently translated and, while Sakurai does discuss thinking about what he could do with his time after his career finishes, he makes very clear that he won't be quitting game development anytime soon.
Drinkszeldadungeon.net

Interview: Brewthers-In-Law Podcast Team Crafts Zelda Themed Beer to Celebrate the 35th Anniversary

As Zelda fans know well, 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the storied franchise. Podcastors, artists, writers, and fans alike have marked the occasion by reflecting on the impact of the series and celebrating in meaningful ways. Well, it’s time to add brewmasters to that list. Hosts of the podcast Brewthers-In-Law, a show focused on home brewed beer, Mike and Ryan are longtime Zelda fans and have dedicated an upcoming episode to special beers honoring the legendary franchise from Nintendo. The episode is set to air June 1 and can be found here.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Dragon Quest’s 35th Anniversary Celebration Shows a Bright Future Draws Near

Every Announcement from the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special. For years, western Dragon Quest fans have begged Square Enix to give Japan’s favorite roleplaying franchise a truly international presence. Hopes were raised high when the developer made the shock announcement that a livestream for the series’ 35th anniversary on May 26, 2021, would be broadcasted live with English interpretation. As the presentation aired, however, fans were met with a bit of a mixed bag. The show took the form of a talk show-style conversation between a host and series creator Yuji Horii, yet with English translation only provided on-the-spot by an admirably persistent yet clearly overwhelmed and overworked interpreter, it was often difficult to decipher exactly what was being said. That is not to mention that the first half of the show appears to be largely irrelevant to Western fans, considering that it focused primarily on games that have little to no chance of an international debut. Nonetheless, the livestream pointed to a promising future for the Dragon Quest series.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Dragon Quest XII Reveal Drops During 35th Anniversary Event

A handful of announcements were dropped at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream event. The biggest one was the reveal of Dragon Quest XII at the end. Only the game’s title and logo image were shown off in a short clip during the special. Series creator Yuji Horii was part of the event and said that Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will be a much “darker” take on the series.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Roy in the Smash Ultimate Metagame

Throughout Super Smash Bros. Ulltimate’s lifespan, Roy has been consistently placed as a high-tier character. Roy has excelling qualities at higher levels of gameplay, particularly in his neutral state and advantage state. Despite his flaws, notably his poor disadvantage state, players have found that Roy’s strengths are too good to miss out on.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Take a Look at What Ridley Would Look Like in Super Smash Bros. Melee

Ever since Ridley was introduced in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate back in 2018, he has become a fan favorite heavyweight character, boasting some considerably strong moves. Since this was the first game that he has been in for the series, many have wondered what it would have looked like if Ridley was in previous titles like Super Smash Bros. Melee.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases Final Two DLC Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director and legendary creator, Masahiro Sakurai, has teased the next two DLC characters coming the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Unfortunately, Sakurai doesn't offer up any clues on who these characters are, but he does divulge some interesting details about when they will be revealed and released.