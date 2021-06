Mobile gaming is a big industry on its own – there’s no denying the fact. Sony has been a major player in the console gaming market, and a job listing posted by the new Head of Mobile at PlayStation Studios in April hinted at their incline toward mobile gaming in the future. Now, the fact has been further confirmed by the latest developments in Sony’s Corporate Strategy meeting. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan has confirmed that Sony is going to bring official PlayStation franchises to the mobile platform.