Asus ROG Phone 5 now available in the US

OnePlus released a device that is being called “the perfect mid-ranger” by a lot of people. It is the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, packing amazing specifications and a 5G-enabled chipset at a very modest price. But the mother company OPPO also came up with similar devices in this portfolio. Since OnePlus just merged with OPPO, now there is a lot of internal rivals and it is very hard to understand which one is the best, especially in the midrange segment. This comparison between Nord CE 5G and OPPO F19 Pro+ will tell you the differences between these devices and hopefully, let you find out which one is the best for you.