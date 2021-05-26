Asus ROG Phone 5 now available in the US

OnePlus has one of the smallest smartphone portfolios among Android OEMs. It wasn’t too long ago, OnePlus hardly released four devices a year. But that changed last year when OnePlus decided to branch out into the mid-range and budget segments under the new Nord series. In 2021, the company is marching forward with the same theme. Having unveiled the flagship OnePlus 9 series earlier this year, OnePlus has now turned its attention on the Nord lineup. Last week the company launched a new affordable mid-range smartphone in India called OnePlus Nord CE. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Nord CE won’t launch in North America. Instead, OnePlus has something different planned for this market. Meet the OnePlus Nord N200, a successor to the OnePlus Nord N100.