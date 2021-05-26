OnePlus is offering Stadia Premiere Edition free with these smartphones
OnePlus has announced that it is offering Stadia Premiere Edition free to customers who purchase a new OnePlus smartphone from its official website. The Stadia Premiere Edition is a bundle that includes a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, but the offer isn't applicable on all OnePlus smartphones. Only those who buy the OnePlus Nord, 8 Pro, 8T, 9, or 9 Pro are eligible for a free Stadia Premier Edition.www.gsmarena.com