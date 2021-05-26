BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X6 to get new equipment this July
Remember the Gran Turismo trend? Remember when BMW used to make these cars as an alternative to Sedan and Touring models? There was a time when the 3 Series and 5 Series models both had a GT choice but nowadays that’s no longer the case. Today, the 6 Series nameplate is kept alive by the only GT left in the range, the brilliant – in my book – BMW 6 Series GT. Yes, it’s still around and starting this summer it will get a few new tricks too.www.bmwblog.com