Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 10:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Boysen Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOT SPRINGS AND EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 AM MDT At 1020 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking some strong thunderstorms 10 miles west of Boysen State Park, or 14 miles east of Pavillion, moving northeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms, along with brief heavy rain. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Hot Springs and east central Fremont Counties, including the following locations... Hot Springs County Fairground, Bonneville, and Boysen Reservoir.

alerts.weather.gov
Hot Springs County, WY
Pavillion, WY
Fremont County, WY
