Amazing Views of Wednesday Morning’s Total Lunar Eclipse

Early on the evening of Tuesday, May 25, watch as the sun sets behind the western horizon; then, face the opposite direction and you'll soon spot the moon rising in the east. On that night, the moon's phase will be full, and regular readers of this column know that the full moon does everything opposite of the sun. When the sun sets in the west, the full moon rises in the east. When the sun rises in the east, the full moon sets in the west. Perhaps you've never considered watching the full moon set, but this might be the time to set your alarm to do so. Why? Because on the morning of Wednesday, May 26, the setting moon will be experiencing one of nature's great sky shows: a lunar eclipse.