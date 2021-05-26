Amazing Views of Wednesday Morning’s Total Lunar Eclipse
The Moon turned a ruddy hue during this morning’s total lunar eclipse, in one of the top astronomical events of the year. What a celestial show. Depending on your time zone, you either got up early, stayed up late, or pulled an all-niter last night, all in hopes of catching today’s total lunar eclipse. This event favored the Pacific region, with western North American observers catching the eclipse at sunrise/moonset, and Australia, new Zealand and eastern Asia seeing totality transpiring at moonrise/sunset.www.universetoday.com