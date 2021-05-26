Cancel
Cancer

Celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day® June 6

Sun-Journal
 29 days ago

REGION — Sunday, June 6, 2021, marks the 34th annual National Cancer Survivors Day®(NCSD) – a day when thousands of people in hundreds of communities across the globe hold celebrations to honor cancer survivors and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship. According to Matt Dexter, Executive Director, Christine B. Foundation, located in Bangor: “Whether you’re a cancer survivor, a family member, friend, or medical professional – National Cancer Survivor Day provides an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer – including America’s more than 16.9 million cancer survivors – to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to remember those cancer survivors we have lost.”

