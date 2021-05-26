Celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day® June 6

When a first radiation treatment for thyroid cancer left Linda Middlesworth of Sacramento, Calif., feeling extremely nauseous, she vowed not to have another. Nor did she want to have her thyroid removed, as her physician recommended if she refused additional radiation treatments. When a new friend suggested that she could improve her health if she read Dr. John McDougall’s book and followed The McDougall Program: 12 Days to Dynamic Health, “I didn’t believe it for a minute,” Middlesworth says. “But I did buy the book that same day and read it cover to cover. And then I read it again. I nearly cried reading it because he describes people like me who had cancer or diabetes but were able to improve their health by following the diet.”