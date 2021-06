A Minnesota man was charged with murder on Wednesday after he allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis, killing one person. Nicholas Kraus, 35, of St. Paul, faces one count of second-degree intentional murder and two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Hennepin County Attorney. Police responded to the scene on late Sunday night, where they found a female victim with severe head injuries and another person with leg and rib injures, the criminal complaint said. The woman did not survive.