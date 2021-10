During my first ever trip to Halloween Horror Nights (HHN), I was part of a private RIP tour. This was an excellent way to enjoy the event and now I’m officially pampered regarding HHN, but that is my issue. During the RIP tour, I enjoyed a buffet at Café La Bamba. Following that, I enjoyed the Beetlejuice and Haunting of Hill House mazes/houses. There was an excursion to shoot some aliens at MIB: Alien Attack because during an RIP tour, you can also enjoy some of the attractions with front of line access.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO