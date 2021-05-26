Cancel
‘NO CONSEQUENCE’ CULTURE: ﻿Outrage over ‘restorative justice’ decision to release nearly all defendants in New Mexico ‘woke’ riot case﻿

By Dom Calicchio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA district attorney in New Mexico is defending her decision to let nearly all defendants in a Santa Fe rioting case avoid jail time, according to a report. The decision by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who serves a three-county region that includes Santa Fe, is part of a concept called “restorative justice,” the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reported.

