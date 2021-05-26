SOBOCO Class of 2021

Southern Boone County High School Graduating Class of 2021. Commencement May 23rd, 2021. It has been a year like no other for sure many firsts, however the Southern Boone High School Students have persevered through it all. We are very proud of their accomplishments and determination through a very adverse and difficult year. Many were unable to even predict whether or not we would have a public Commencement with many rules and restrictions still in effect due to COVID-19. The event was held outside accommodating many and was very well attended by Parents, Grandparents, Faculty, Staff and family’s were able to enjoy the commencement for the Graduates. (Complete Graduate photos in future edition, See page 5 for Sponsorship)