Duluth, MN

Look At This Inspiring Message on Duluth’s Lakewalk

By Ken Hayes
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 16 days ago
Sometimes a little gesture can go a long way for someone. Last year we shared a story about how during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic there were painted rocks with nice messages on them on Duluth's Lakewalk. They were done by Duluth girl who wanted to spread good news during some of the darkest months. Now we are turning the corner in what has been a really tough year, and we still can use inspiration to help us keep moving.

KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Inspiration#Lakewalk#Fitgers#Downtown Duluth#Duluth Girl#Ur Beautiful#Ur Worthy#Message#Kindness#Today
