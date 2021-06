The original 2020 Edinburgh International Book Festival was cancelled in April 2020. While many staff were on furlough, a core team began exploring plans to create a digital festival instead. We began programming the online festival in late May, and it ran from 15-30 August (the original dates of the festival), comprising of just under 150 events. We created a broadcast studio in the centre of Edinburgh: some locally based authors and chairs attended the studio in person, while others joined remotely. All events were livestreamed, and many remain available to view on-demand via our website.