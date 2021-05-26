Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen Has Best Responses to People Asking About Huge Crab on Solo Album Cover

By Joe DiVita
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 15 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen is definitely one of the best artists to follow on Twitter right now. Always playfully engaging with his fans and skillfully combatting criticism, the multi-instrumentalist recently responded to questions about the massive crab on the cover of his forthcoming Mammoth WVH solo album and then posited a handful of questions about the peculiar artwork for Van Halen's 1984 record.

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Wolfgang Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen
