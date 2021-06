You both love the pet and you both want to take the pet home and be the full-time owner. So, how do you settle the argument?. Claussen Hassen says there is no pet custody law, but there is a way to settle it. There's a couple of questions to ask. When did you get the pet? There are two kinds of pets and the answer will make it easy how you classify the pet. Is it marital or non-marital?