Monster Hunter Stories 2 is going to let me do gene science on giant bears

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is better than battles between giant bears? Obviously it's battles between giant bears that I have bred specifically to shoot giant plasma beams out of their giant mouths. Also the bear is my bestie because this is Monster Hunter series spinoff Monster Hunter Stories 2 where mega deadly creatures are also my best pals. Ahead of its launch in July, MonStories 2 has shown off some of its monstie gene splicing and (obviously) I am psyched for bears.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
