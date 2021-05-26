Cancel
Now-deleted scam app demanded positive review before it even worked

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn iOS app that forced users to leave a positive rating before using it managed to get past Apple's App Review process, though it has since been removed from the App Store. The app, named UPNP Xtreme, purported to let users stream videos to their TV. However, as soon as the app opens after installation, it demands a review before it even functioned. — As spotted by app developer and anti-scam advocate Kosta Eleftheriou, the app would open a review dialog box as soon as it opened. However, the box couldn't be dismissed without leaving a review that was between three and five stars.

appleinsider.com
