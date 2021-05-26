WGN Radio originates show from Indianapolis Motor Speedway with host Dane Neal, broadcasts Indianapolis 500 on May 30
Dane Neal broadcasts live from the Speedway 6:30-10am, followed by Indy 500 coverage beginning at 10am on Sunday, May 30. WGN Radio host and contributor Dane Neal will broadcast live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 30 from 6:30am to 10am. Following Neal’s show, WGN Radio will air the 105th Indianapolis 500, including extended pre-race coverage, beginning at 10am.wgnradio.com