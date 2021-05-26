Cancel
West Coast tech company revs up Austin workforce with 130 new jobs

By John Egan
CultureMap Austin
 15 days ago
Rev.com, a provider of artificial-intelligence-powered, voice-to-text transcription services, is revving up its presence in Austin. Opportunity Austin, an economic growth initiative of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, announced March 24 that Rev.com is expanding its Austin workforce with the addition of 130 employees by the end of this year. The company currently employs 130 people in Austin. Departments where Rev.com is hiring include engineering, product, marketing, and sales.

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

