West Coast tech company revs up Austin workforce with 130 new jobs
Rev.com, a provider of artificial-intelligence-powered, voice-to-text transcription services, is revving up its presence in Austin. Opportunity Austin, an economic growth initiative of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, announced March 24 that Rev.com is expanding its Austin workforce with the addition of 130 employees by the end of this year. The company currently employs 130 people in Austin. Departments where Rev.com is hiring include engineering, product, marketing, and sales.austin.culturemap.com