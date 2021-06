Maya Washburn/ Asst. News Director & Samantha Vargas / Contributing Writer. It is no longer a requirement to wear masks on campus at FIU. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to practice social distancing or wear masks according to CDC public health guidelines. An executive order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prohibited the use of a requirement for documentation or “vaccine passports” of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida on April 2.