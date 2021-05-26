Cancel
New York City, NY

The Armed announce 2022 U.S. ‘ULTRAPOP’ release shows

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenre-defying Detroit punks The Armed recently released their excellent new album ULTRAPOP on Sargent House (read our review), and they've now announced three U.S. release shows shows for 2022: a hometown date on January 8 at El Club (tickets), a NYC show on January 15 at Music Hall of Williamsburg (tickets), and an LA show on January 22 at Belasco Theater (tickets). Tickets for NYC & LA go on sale Thursday (5/27) at 10 AM local time and Detroit goes on sale Friday (5/28) at 10 AM. Tour poster and NYC show poster below.

