Pride Month Activities for Atlanta Families

By Shelley Massey
Red Tricycle Atlanta
Red Tricycle Atlanta
 15 days ago
June is National Gay Pride Month, and while the annual Atlanta Pride Parade and Festival is held the weekend closest to National Coming Out Day in October, Atlanta parents still have plenty of opportunities to show their kids that families come in every shape, size, and color of the rainbow. While some Pride events haven’t historically been kid-centric, there are plenty of festivals, parades, walk/runs and concerts that give children the chance to celebrate or perhaps an environment to relate. Sprinkle on some glitter, proudly raise your rainbow flags and hit up these fab happenings from now until the end of June.

Helping families in Atlanta have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

