San Antonio, TX

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio

By Ron Bechtol
San Antonio Current
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m breaking a long-held personal rule by suggesting this, but eat dessert first to make sure there’s room. And then order more to take home. Aunt Ruby’s Blueberry Cobbler from Pinkerton’s Barbecue travels well if you can resist the urge to dive in again as soon as you get back to your own table. The cake-meets-crumb topping is the perfect combination of tender and crunchy, and the just-sweet-enough blueberries aren’t mired in goop.

www.sacurrent.com
