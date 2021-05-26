Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio

Shorty’s Pizza & Smoked Meats in Superior announced today via Facebook it has ceased operations due to a labor shortage in the hospitality industry. “It is with mixed emotions that we have decided to close Shorty’s,” the Facebook post began. “It is not for lack of business. Shorty’s has been very profitable every year since we opened in 2013. In fact, last year was the most profitable ever and 2021 has been great as well. If you have been watching the news lately, you have heard that there is a huge shortage of labor at the moment and we came to the conclusion that if we can’t give you the level of service that you expect and deserve, then closing would be our best option.”