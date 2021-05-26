Cancel
The Trailer For Chris Pratt's New Movie The Tomorrow War Has Arrived

By Ian Goldstein
Looper
 14 days ago
If Chris Pratt wasn't busy enough preparing for his roles in which he saves the world from dinosaurs in "Jurassic World: Dominion" and saves the galaxy in "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," he's added another job for himself: saving humanity from a future alien invasion in "The Tomorrow War." The film, to which fans have reacted both positively and not so positively, just released its trailer and reactions in the YouTube comments range from "This actually looks really good" (YouTuber butter doge 2) to "Why do I feel like i saw this movie 30 times already??" (YouTuber Space Cowboy).

