The group provides support for residents who want to improve issues in their neighborhood without assigning blame. In the wake of the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and continued police-involved shootings, law enforcement agencies are grappling with ways to bring about more accountability and reforms. A group known as The Citizens Campaign is working with police departments and community leaders to make that cultural shift, including with more de-escalation tactics and more training on how to resolve situations nonviolently.